Taste of Galesburg returns: Eat, sip, listen, play this Thursday

Support local businesses, get a taste of great cuisine and catch live music Thursday at the Taste of Galesburg event.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Support local businesses and get a taste of great food and music Thursday, July 28 at the Taste of Galesburg event. Join in on the fun from 4-10:30 p.m. on Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie streets.

"We have actually a lot of really cool restaurants in Galesburg that are very diverse," Event Co-chair Kraig Boynton said. "We're excited about having their samplings ... It's going to be a fun event."

With food from over 20 area restaurants and fun activities for the kids, this event is perfect for the whole family. The cost of entry to the event is $5 per person, but kids under 12 can get in and enjoy bouncy houses, face painting and science demonstrations for free.

Make sure to hit up the ATM before you arrive. Inside the event, you'll have to exchange cash for tokens that can be used to purchase food and beverages. Each restaurant will offer food items varying from $1 to five or six bucks. There will also be a beer garden serving up alcoholic beverages.

The event also will have live music on three stages along Simmons Street. Jera & Carol Jean have a softer sound and will play from 4-6:30 p.m. The Hypotheticals will play '80s- and '90s-style music from 4-6:30 p.m. BBI is a cover band will play '70s, '80s and '90s music from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

"Honestly, my favorite part is just seeing all the people have a good time," Boynton said.

This year's raffle benefits Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, a Galesburg organization that partners with agencies across West Central Illinois to provide diapers, wipes, period supplies and senior incontinence products to the community in need.