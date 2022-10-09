Taco and Margarita Festival offering Saturday of food and events in September

The TaxSlayer Center will be welcoming those looking to spend a day eating tacos and drinking margaritas at the titular event on September 10.

MOLINE, Ill. — A local event is offering the chance to spend a Saturday eating tacos and drinking margaritas with your friends this September.

The Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, September 10 at noon, offering titular foods and live events.

Event organizers say that in addition to multiple styles of tacos and the custom margarita menu, the event will also feature live music and professional wrestling.