Upcoming county fairs, here's where and when they will come

Across the Quad Cities and beyond state and county fairs are coming up quickly as summer draws to a close. Where they are set up this year and when they are coming.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Editors Note: Video is from last year's Mercer County Fair.

State fairs come and go during the summer months, giving families a chance to create cherished memories. Here's a breakdown of local and regional state and county fairs in Illinois and Iowa.

Illinois

The 170th annual Mercer County Fair is coming to an end this Saturday, but while they are still open families can take part in various events like the annual beauty pageant, demolition derby and the quintessential carnival rides throughout Aledo's fairgrounds.

Mercer County also showcases local farmers throughout the fair, with days dedicated to animal shows and contests.

Both Mercer County and Warren County opened up the fairgrounds on July 15 for the 2023 season.

In Warren there's an emphasis on outdoor activities, featuring a mud volleyball tournament, livestock auction and a petting zoo for children.

A unique event this fair hosts each year is the Ag Olympics, which is held in conjunction with family night, and holds an obstacle course for children and adults.

The Mercer County Fair is set to close for the year on July 22.

Rock Island County has been hosting their fair for over 150 years, and this year the schedule is packed with grandstand events. Animal shows, tractor pulls and monster truck drivers are just some of the events attendees can take part in this year.

There are also plenty of events for kids like the junior specimens and collections showcase, and the junior dairy cattle show.

The fair starts on July 18 and will be open until July 22.

For families that have seen and done it all at the local level, then a road trip to the Illinois State Fair is an opportunity to experience a wide range of events. Horse racing, chainsaw carvings and a Lego building contest are only some of the activities involved in this ten day event.

Each day also has a specific theme, so if people can't stay for the entire fair, attendees can choose a day or two to spend on the fairgrounds.

Opening day for the fair is August 10, and will close on August 20.

Iowa

Over 140 years later and the Clinton County Fair is still going strong. Held in DeWitt, this fair focuses on the importance of agriculture, featuring animal and produce shows with divisions for youth and adults.

Fair goers can also partake in other activities related to the arts with stuffed animal contests, make and take crafts and balloon artists.

The fair is open starting on July 19 through July 23.

Residents of Davenport prepare every year for the Mississippi Valley Fair, which has been host of many musical talents like Pitbull and Dustin Lynch.

Events have been cultivated throughout more than 100 years to provide a nearly state fair environment. The Davenport Fairgrounds will be full of indoor and outdoor activities ranging from agricultural shows to cooking lessons and an art contest with divisions for children and adults.

The fairgrounds will fill with activity starting on August 1, ending on August 6.

Earlier this year it was unclear whether or not Tugfest 2023 would occur due to issues raised by LeClaire tug teams. However, it was announced in March that Illinois and Iowa tuggers could move forward with this annual carnival.

The big draw for residents in both LeClaire and Port Byron, IL, is the big tug across the mighty Mississippi River, but the fairs on each side also host live music and plenty of fair food for families to enjoy. Each side of the river holds a city-wide parade featuring local businesses and first responders.

Although event times can change, right now the concurrent fairs in Illinois and Iowa will begin on August 10 and end during the day on August 12.

Iowa's home of the butter cow, which was started all the way back in 1911 and has had a rich history throughout the 112 years at the fair, this festival runs alongside the Illinois State Fair this year.

This year, the famous cow will be joined by three Iowa athletes sculpted in butter — Caitlin Clark, the 2023 Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year; Jack Trice, the first African-American athlete to play for Iowa State; and Kurt Warner, the only athlete inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Arena Hall of Fame.

In an announcement this week changes are already coming to the fair, with 64 new items being added to the plethora of snacks offered throughout the fairgrounds.

Activities throughout the 10 day carnival offer both educational and entertainment opportunities for people with kids, including some free activities for people living on a tight budget.

The fair runs from August 10 through August 20.