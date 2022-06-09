Watch unreleased Stephen King movies for free this August at Figge Art Museum

Calling all horror fans! The festival will bring free film screenings Aug. 19-21 to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A film festival dedicated to legendary horror author Stephen King is bringing free movie screenings to the Quad Cities.

The Stephen King Rules Film Festival will run Aug. 19-21 at the Figge Art Museum and stream online for those who can't attend in person, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

Through the Dollar Baby Program, King has allowed emerging filmmakers to adapt his unproduced short stories into films that may help launch their careers. The Stephen King Rules Festival was developed by Barker Street Cinema to showcase a lineup of 25 independent films made possible by King's program.

Throughout the film festival, viewers can also stream movies and interviews with filmmakers online without having to make the trip to the Figge via Barker Street Cinema's YouTube channel and Vimeo.

The film fest is a part of the larger Alternating Currents Festival, which spans more than 20 indoor and outdoor venues across the Quad Cities.

Alternating Currents — organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber — will run for its fifth year from Aug. 18-21 and showcase more than 100 free performances, including live music, comedy shows and film screenings as well as some art-related events.