Here's what's going on for St. Patrick's Day this weekend

From the annual parade to smaller events, here's some of the ways you can mark and celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — You don't have to be Irish to be lucky during St. Patrick's Day in the Quad Cities!

Plenty of organizations and businesses have special events and deals lined up to coat the area in green and celebrate Irish cheer.

For those heading out this weekend, don't forget to wear a coat! It's going to be quite chilly on Saturday.

Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVII

The St. Patrick Society's parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and end around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is following mass at St. Mary's in Rock Island.

The Grand Parade will start at the corner of 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island and wind its way through the Centennial Bridge before ending near E 3rd and Perry Streets in Davenport.

The Post-Parade Bash follows afterward at the RiverCenter from 1-4 p.m.

Below is a picture of the route:

CASI's 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Races

The classic races supporting the Center for Active Seniors will be held before the parade on Saturday, March 18.

All of the races start and finish in front of the Figge Art Museum on 2nd Street between Harrison and Main. There are three races total:

Tot Trot @ 9 a.m.

1-mile Family Run/Walk @ 9:30 a.m.

5K Run/Walk @ 10 a.m.

Information on registering for the races or making a donation can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Here's the race route:

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bash at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Did someone say, "free admission?" There will be plenty to see and do this weekend at the fairgrounds for St. Pat celebrations. Click/tap here to take a look at the Facebook event.

Brewery Drinks & Deals

Bent River will have $4 shots at both of its Quad Cities locations in celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The Geneseo brewery will have house-brined corned beef ready for corned beef and cabbage, Reuben sandwiches and Reuben pizza this weekend! They'll also have Irish-inspired cocktails and a brand-new Irish-style beer.

The East moline brewery will have a Tapping of the Irish Red Ale and some other St. Pat's feature cocktails.

This Moline brewery has a lot of fun stuff planned for this weekend! They'll be releasing their "Bag O' Dicks" Irish Red Ale Malt and will even have a coloring contest.

