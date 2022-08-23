Shops with Hops: Sip, shop, help bring soldiers home Saturday in Muscatine

Last year, Shops with Hops raised thousands to help servicemen and women travel home during a time of need.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Shops with Hops returns to Muscatine for a second year on Saturday, Aug. 27. It's an opportunity to sip and shop your way through local shops while supporting regional breweries. But more than a sip-and-shop event, this one comes with an opportunity to help those who serve our country.

The event supports the Getting Heroes Home organization. It helps provide local military personnel emergency travel accommodations to get home for funerals, major life events and holidays.

This year, Shop with Hops will have an after-party at Contrary Brewing where you can support Getting Heroes Home. All of the proceeds from a raffle will be donated. Prizes include gift cards, swag, gift baskets and more.

How to participate in Shops with Hops:

Tickets for this event are $20 and can be purchased here. You must be 21 or older to participate. Pick up your glass and event swag bag! Glass pickup begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Contrary Brewing. You will be given a map that tells you which shops are hosting breweries. Hop around and try as many as you’d like from 3-6 p.m.! Visit Contrary Brewing after 6 p.m. for an after-party and raffle drawing.

Local and regional breweries participating:

Contrary Brewing.

Crawford Brew Works.

Gezellig Brewing Company.

Nerdspeak Brewery.

Midwest Ale Works.

Rebels and Lions.

Front Street Brewery.

Fishback & Stephenson Cider House.

Green Tree Brewery.

Five Cities Brewing.

Jefferson County Ciderworks.

Muscatine businesses participating:

RED&LEE Vintage.

Feather Your Nest Interiors.

Creations by Oz.

Flipped Out Furniture.

The Merrill Soap Company.

National Pearl Button Museum.

Urban Farmhouse.

Missipi Brewing Co.

Meg’s Vintage Collective.

The HallTree Boutique.

Good Karma Jewelry.

