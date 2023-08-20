Seniors can take a free golf cart tour of Bettendorf's Duck Creek Recreation Trail

The Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation and Bettendorf Parks & Rec are hosting two tours on Monday, Sept. 11.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The annual Fall Senior Golf Cart Tour of the Duck Creek Recreation Trail will open for registration Sept. 1-8, providing scenic views and free refreshments to Quad Cities seniors.

The free tours, taking place Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will start at the Palmer Hills Golf Course at 2999 Middle Road in Bettendorf. The group will ride on trails in golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course up to Devils Glen Park and back, with several stops along the way.

Golf carts can either be driven by operators provided by the golf course or participants. Drivers must be at least 18 years old. The tour will last about two hours with the round trip.

Registration is required to attend, and there are only 70 spots on each tour. You can register online here or by calling the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 344-4113.