Scott McCreery announced for the 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair

The North Carolina native won American Idol in 2011 and has since released five country albums.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scotty McCreery will headline the Mississippi Valley Fair (MVF) Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 4, according to the MVF Facebook page.

McCreery won Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, launching a country music career that's spanned five albums so far. His first album, "Clear as Day," debuted at number one on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making him the first country artist and youngest male artist to do so, according to his website.

McCreery isn't the only one announced for next year's Grandstand. Thomas Rhett, another country artist, will play Tuesday, July 30. Rhett has put out 20 number one country singles and has recently released them as a compilation, according to his website.

Thursday, Aug. 1 will feature T-Pain, legendary pop, hip-hop and R&B artist. His act was announced earlier this month on local radio station B100, News 8 previously reported.