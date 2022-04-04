Rock Island pool hosts unique underwater Easter egg hunt

Nearly 100 kids jumped in to grab hundreds of plastic eggs floating in the RIFAC pool. They could trade in their eggs for a spring-themed goodie bag.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Sunday, April 3, the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center hosted one of the more unique Easter events in the area, the Underwater Egg Hunt.

During the fifth annual event, 90 kids of all ages signed up for three separate shifts. When the whistle sounded, they jumped from the edge of the pool and swim to collect the nearly 2,000 plastic eggs that were strewn about the water.

Once the eggs were collected, kids were welcome to some free-swim time before being gifted a spring-themed goodie bag to take home.

The event was so popular that a third slot was opened after registration for the first two filled up.

The RIFAC staff was happy to host the event for a full house this year. The hunt was canceled in 2020 and then allowed fewer participants in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're always looking for unique events, events we can do at all of our facilities," Community Recreation Manager for Rock Island Parks and Recreation Nikki Carr said. "We don't get to do as many events in this pool as we'd like to ... We're excited to have this winter event that we can do and bring more people into the fitness center as well that aren't used to being here."