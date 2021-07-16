Everything you can expect at the Rock Island County Fair

The fair runs through Saturday, July 24. Entry is free everyday before 8 p.m.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Rock Island County Fair will kick off on Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 24.

The annual event takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline. Entry is free every night before 8 p.m., after that it's $5 for adults.

Visitors can expect a carnival, livestock shows, AgriPuppets, Calf Corner and the Hidden Barn Escape Room.

Grandstand Events kick off on Tuesday with the New Windsor Drill Team followed by Fireworks. The rest are as follows.:

Wednesday: Stockcar Races

Thursday: Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday: Motocross

Saturday: Demo Derby Saturday.

Tuesday's event is free, but all other shows will cost $10 for adults and $5 children 12 and under.