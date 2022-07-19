Our guide to the Rock Island County Fair: Tickets, parking, Grandstand acts

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Tuesday, July 19 marked the beginning of the 151st Rock Island County Fair. It will go until Saturday, July 23 at the Grandstands in East Moline.
The fair is a five-day stretch of family-friendly entertainment, fireworks, carnival rides, livestock shows and more.
Here's what you should know if you plan to attend:
Tickets
Admission to the fair is free before 8 p.m. After that time, adults must pay $5 to get in the gates, but kids 12 and under can still get in for free.
Parking
Parking at the Grandstands, located at 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline, costs $5 per day, and you can buy a weekly parking pass for $25.
There is also free parking outside of the fairgrounds in designated areas.
Grandstand acts
Ticket prices to watch the Grandstand acts perform vary per show. Here's the week's schedule:
- Tuesday, July 19 - New Windsor Drill Team and fireworks display (free).
- Wednesday, July 20 - Stockcar races ($10).
- Thursday, July 21 - Truck and tractor pull ($10).
- Friday, July 22 - 2xtreme Monster Trucks ($15-130, purchase here).
- Saturday, July 23 - Demolition derby ($15).
Carnival rides
Ride tickets are available to buy at the CDAC Carnival Trailer within the fairgrounds at $1.25 a ride or 20 for $20.
Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are available to purchase for $25 each. Wristbands can be used 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Food
Sure, the rides and entertainment are fun, but we know you're dying to know about the fair food. Here's a list of the concession stand vendors:
- Bowlyou's Ice Cream and Grill.
- Smokin' Goodness.
- Westmoreland Concessions.
- Corky Westmoreland Concessions.
- Ryal's Slushie Station.
- Ryal's Pizza.
- Peking Foods.
- Pete's Concessions.
- Little Edelweiss.