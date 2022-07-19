Our guide to the Rock Island County Fair: Tickets, parking, Grandstand acts

The county fair goes Tuesday through Saturday at the Grandstands in East Moline. Here's what you should know before bringing the family.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Tuesday, July 19 marked the beginning of the 151st Rock Island County Fair. It will go until Saturday, July 23 at the Grandstands in East Moline.

The fair is a five-day stretch of family-friendly entertainment, fireworks, carnival rides, livestock shows and more.

Here's what you should know if you plan to attend:

Tickets

Admission to the fair is free before 8 p.m. After that time, adults must pay $5 to get in the gates, but kids 12 and under can still get in for free.

Parking

Parking at the Grandstands, located at 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline, costs $5 per day, and you can buy a weekly parking pass for $25.

There is also free parking outside of the fairgrounds in designated areas.

Grandstand acts

Ticket prices to watch the Grandstand acts perform vary per show. Here's the week's schedule:

Tuesday, July 19 - New Windsor Drill Team and fireworks display (free).

Wednesday, July 20 - Stockcar races ($10).

Thursday, July 21 - Truck and tractor pull ($10).

Friday, July 22 - 2xtreme Monster Trucks ($15-130, purchase here).

Saturday, July 23 - Demolition derby ($15).

Carnival rides

Ride tickets are available to buy at the CDAC Carnival Trailer within the fairgrounds at $1.25 a ride or 20 for $20.

Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are available to purchase for $25 each. Wristbands can be used 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Food

Sure, the rides and entertainment are fun, but we know you're dying to know about the fair food. Here's a list of the concession stand vendors: