Road closures starting at 5 p.m. Friday for 28th Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix

The grid of streets between 1st and 5th Avenue and 17th and 21st Street will close from Friday until the end of Sunday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ahead of the 28th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix this weekend, several streets in downtown Rock Island and near The District will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday to set up for the event. Street closures will continue until the end of the event Sunday.

Traffic coming into Rock Island from Moline will be rerouted onto 1st or 7th Ave. at 24th St. Traffic entering downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Ave.

Anyone staying downtown after 5 p.m. on Friday is asked to move their cars to unaffected streets, as city police will be enforcing closures and may tow any cars left parked in closed areas.

The MetroLink bus station at 2nd Ave. and 20th St. will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A temporary transfer point will be set up at 15th St. and 4th Ave. next to Ace Muffler.

For people coming to see the race, the Grand Prix team recommends parking in the city parking lot or in the neighborhoods south of 5th Ave. and entering the race area on 19th St. past the Rock Island Public Library. No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed, but access to the lots will be limited.

It's also suggested that anyone coming to The District for nighttime entertainment use 1st Ave.

The race starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs until the late afternoon. Another on Sunday also starts at 8 a.m. until the race finishes. Admission is free for all spectators, and local businesses will remain open.