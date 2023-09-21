Road closure information ahead of Quad Cities marathon this weekend

With the big race coming up this weekend, there are plenty of road closures residents should be aware of if they plan to travel.

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad Cities Marathon is coming up this weekend, and with it being one of the largest running events in the Quad Cities, there are plenty of road closures residents should be aware of as the weekend approaches.

Moline

All races will start off at Vibrant Arena just off River Drive in Moline, and begin the first leg across University Drive. Racers will then loop around the QC Jet Works building and head back onto River Drive before looping around to cross the westbound span of the I-74 Bridge.

Bettendorf

Drivers headed into Illinois won't be impacted during the race, but drivers should remain aware in case of any stray participants.

Once participants cross the bridge they'll end up on the Iowa side of River Drive before heading north on 17th Street. A section of Mississippi Boulevard will be closed off as runners pass by Lourdes Catholic School, later merging with Kimberly Road.

After a bit, runners will turn onto Lincoln Road and follow this path until they reach 23rd Street, cutting across a small portion of Central Park Avenue. Runners will eventually end back up on Highway 67 towards downtown Davenport.

Davenport

Runners won't be spending too much time in Davenport, as racers take a short loop around W. Second Street, passing by the German-American Heritage Center as they cross the Mississippi via the Centennial Bridge.

Rock Island

Runners turn off at Second Avenue and then make their way onto 18th Street to merge back with Illinois 92. Runners will then cross over into Arsenal Island.

Racers will cross 24th Street and take a path along the outside of Arsenal Island, following a brief loop around King Drive, before heading out via Rodman Avenue.

Participants will finish the race on River Drive, ending back at the Vibrant Arena.

A map of the race can be found below or on the Quad Cities Marathon's website.