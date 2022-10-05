MOLINE, Ill. — Reba McEntire is bringing the red carpet to the Vibrant Arena on March 18, 2023. The country music star who has won 85 music awards throughout her career is performing in the Quad Cities for one night only.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at Vibrant Arena or online at ticketmaster.com. Coffee and donuts will be provided to fans while they wait in the box office lobby, and a lottery will be conducted at 9 a.m. to determine their placement in line.