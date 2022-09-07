Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Area at the Mark Thursday

Seniors, their families and caregivers can get help with Social Security, Medicare, health care and more from over 40 businesses.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo.

The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

More than 40 local businesses and area resource experts will attend to educate those who need help. Service providers include Social Security & Medicare specialists, health care representatives and other resources relevant to those aged 60 and older.

There will be free educational seminars every hour with different speakers from local senior-based businesses. Some of these topics include Medicare 101 and Vision & Eye Health.

Admission is free to attend the Quad City Senior Expo. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a reusable bag and there will also be raffles and giveaways at every booth. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Secure Solutions is hosting the event, which is an organization that offers a variety of financial services and insurance options.