7-week boot camp will teach you all you need to know about roller derby

The Quad City Rollers are hosting a seven-week-long boot camp for anyone to learn the basics of roller derby. Here's how you can sign up.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Roller derby isn't for the faint of heart, and no one knows that better than the Quad City Rollers.

That's why the organization is hosting a seven-week-long boot Roller Derby Boot Camp starting in January for those interested in learning how to take their roller skating to the next level.

The camp will officially start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Eldridge Community Center and Rollerskating Park. It'll run alongside the Quad City Rollers practice every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

And get this — no experience is required! A lot of the Quad City Rollers started their skating journey without knowing how to skate. The organization's newbie coaches will help skaters learn everything they need to know in a "no-pressure" environment.

Here are the requirements for the boot camp:

You must be 18 years or older.

You must be able to attend most practices. The organization holds two practices a week and it's important for participants to go to both. Those who need to miss a practice must tell their coach ASAP.

Practices are kid-friendly, so feel free to bring the family!

Wear the required gear! There are some loaners, but you must at minimum bring a mouth guard and helmet.

Here is the required gear:

Mouth guard.

Knee pads.

Elbow pads.

Wrist guards.

Quad skates.

WFTDA (Roller Derby League) insurance is required and is $75 a year. Monthly dues are $30 and are due at the start of the month.