7-week boot camp will teach you all you need to know about roller derby

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Roller derby isn't for the faint of heart, and no one knows that better than the Quad City Rollers.
That's why the organization is hosting a seven-week-long boot Roller Derby Boot Camp starting in January for those interested in learning how to take their roller skating to the next level.
The camp will officially start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Eldridge Community Center and Rollerskating Park. It'll run alongside the Quad City Rollers practice every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
And get this — no experience is required! A lot of the Quad City Rollers started their skating journey without knowing how to skate. The organization's newbie coaches will help skaters learn everything they need to know in a "no-pressure" environment.
Those with questions can reach out to Quad City Rollers by email. Those who are ready to sign up can do so here.
Here are the requirements for the boot camp:
- You must be 18 years or older.
- You must be able to attend most practices. The organization holds two practices a week and it's important for participants to go to both. Those who need to miss a practice must tell their coach ASAP.
- Practices are kid-friendly, so feel free to bring the family!
- Wear the required gear! There are some loaners, but you must at minimum bring a mouth guard and helmet.
Here is the required gear:
- Mouth guard.
- Knee pads.
- Elbow pads.
- Wrist guards.
- Quad skates.
WFTDA (Roller Derby League) insurance is required and is $75 a year. Monthly dues are $30 and are due at the start of the month.
