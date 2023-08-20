Quad City Labor Day Parade celebrates its 40th anniversary

The parade, organized by local labor unions, will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Labor Day Parade is returning to East Moline for its 40th year of union-organized fun on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m., starting at the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot.

The parade will feature a variety of union organizations, high school marching bands, local elected officials, social service organizations and entertainment businesses from around the Quad Cities.

The route travels from the parking lot to 15th Avenue, then to 3rd Street and across the train tracks where it will end.

A pair of Grand Marshals will lead the parade on its anniversary. Mike Malmstrom, a retired UAW 865 John Deere Harvester member who organized the first Quad City Labor Day Parade in 1983, and Kay Pence, a retired CWA member.

Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, said he enjoys how much fun kids have watching the parade in a press release.