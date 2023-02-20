Quad City Regional Auto Show returns for 2023. Here's what'll be happening

The show is coming back to East Moline's Bend XPO on March 3-5 to showcase 2023's best cars and provide fun events for all ages.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The 29th annual Quad City Regional Auto Show is celebrating its 2023 event coming to the Bend XPO in the first week of March.

The show brings 22 domestic and import manufacturers and auto dealerships from eastern Iowa and western Illinois to showcase 150 of 2023's best vehicles and provide special events and entertainment for all ages.

The event takes place Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers also provided the list of special events coming to this year's show:

A Toyota NASCAR Simulator courtesy of the Auto Show.

A car showcase from the Mississippi Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

Adopt a Pet in the Subaru Exhibit area.

Ride and Drive for all guests.

Face painting, balloon art and therapy dogs for kids on Saturday.

A special appearance from Miss Illinois, Monica Niá Jones, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guest appearances from three Dreams Come True Princesses on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

A petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, cookies and milk for the 101.3 KISS FM Family Day on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Raffles for concerts and trips at the iHeart Radio booth.

An interactive educational expo featuring auto industry trade positions on Friday.

Tickets cost $8 for adults (13 and over) and $5 for seniors (62 and over). All children under 12 enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Early purchasers can save $2 on adult tickets. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking/tapping here.

Proceeds from the Auto Show will benefit the Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund, which has given out over $632,000 to college and trade school students in its lifetime.

For more information, visit www.quadcityautoshow.com