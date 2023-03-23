Here's a look at events happening in the Quad Cities this weekend | WLLR & WQAD rundown

Got any plans for this weekend? Don't worry — we got you covered!

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for March 24-26.

Here's your rundown:

Quad City Music Guild putting on "Rent"

Friday marks the opening night for the QC Music Guild's production of "Rent." The Bohemian musical follows a group of friends as they navigate life in New York's Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. More details can be found by clicking/tapping here.

QCCA Expo Center's Flower and Garden Show

Impatiently waiting for your spring flowers to grow? You can get an early taste of that natural spring beauty at the QCCA Expo Center's Flower and Garden Show this weekend!

The annual convention, bringing new events and offering more flowers than ever before, will open on Friday, March 24 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Flower and Garden Show Preview Gala will kick off on Thursday, March 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. to give attendants a night of food, music and vendors, as well as a view of the exhibits before the general public.

More details can be found by clicking/tapping here.

A total of 80 Quad Cities restaurants are participating in the celebration this year — the highest amount in its history, according to Visit Quad Cities.

The event, lasting from March 20-26, celebrates and supports the QC's hospitality industry and the business that add their unique flavors to the area and encourages Quad Citizens to experience them again or for the first time.

To keep up with QC Restaurant week and find out who's participating, visit the event's website and check out Visit Quad Cities' social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Rock Island Rotary Rock 'n' Roll Bingo

This event is a great way for folks to have fun while supporting Quad Cities youth programs and other community projects! It's set for Friday night at 6 p.m.

It's $20 for two cards or $125 for a table of 8. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and more details can be found by clicking/tapping here.