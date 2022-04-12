Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show

The Quad Cities Toy Show is in its 4th year and over 80 vendors filled the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4.

The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds.

And despite toys being synonymous with kids, the event's host, 37-year-old Scott Anders of Rock Island said his love for toys inspired him to be at the show.

"I played Nintendo, Duck Hunt and other games back in the day for Nintendo, Atari and few other systems," said Anders. "And they brought joy to me and happiness. I always like to give back to the community."

The show featured vendors selling and buying dolls, box cars, trading cards, artwork, video games, action figures, children's toys and games, LEGOs, pop culture collectibles and more.

One vendor from Moline, though, said not everyone was looking to make a profit.

"Everything I bought here today was for somebody else who I know, has the same love for 80s and 90s toys as I do," Matt Reimer said. "Whether it's, my love for Elvis, Pokemon cards, old horse stuff, Transformers, Ninja Turtles. I think everybody that comes in the door here, especially this time of year is looking for a piece of their childhood."

And while some may ridicule adults who love toys targeted towards children like Pokemon trading cards or Hot Wheels, Anders said to do what makes you happy in life.

"Well, it's what brings happiness to me," Anders said. "Everyone has their own little happiness that brings them happiness. Don't knock what makes people happy."