What's happening in the Quad Cities this weekend? Here are WLLR & WQAD's top events for Nov. 25-27

Looking for more activities to do with your family after Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Here's what's going on over Thanksgiving weekend in the Quad Cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 25-28.

Our GMQC team also challenged WLLR in the Toys for Tots drive — whoever collects the most toys will get a free breakfast from the loser! The loser MUST make breakfast. (Our station is located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, by the way!)

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

The over160,000-light holiday display, put on by Mid-American Energy at the QC Botanical Center in Rock Island, lights up on Friday.

From opening to Dec. 11, it will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays - Sundays. From Dec. 14 to Jan. 1, it'll be open every day, except for Christmas and Christmas Eve.

General admission costs $10 for adults, $6 for ages 2-15 and free for anyone under 2 years old.

This holiday light display, located at the Fejevary Learning Center in Davenport, lights up on Saturday at 5 p.m.

This 15-minute show also features a synced music track that you can listen to during the event by tuning your car's radio to 107.5.

Shows begin every half-hour and run from Saturday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

You've still got one more weekend to experience the annual holiday celebration at the RiverCenter in Davenport!

Small Business Saturday

While you're out shopping for Black Friday, don't forget to save some money for Small Business Saturday!

This annual initiative aims to support small businesses and vendors during the busiest shopping period of the year and make sure the little guys don't go unseen.

Even if you don't have the money to buy anything from a local shop, you can still support small businesses through social media post sharing and awareness.

35 brewers from across the area are returning to the Rust Belt on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for the second Frog Town Craft Beer Festival.

A portion of the process will be donated to The Peaceful Palate.

More From News 8