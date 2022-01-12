Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR

It's finally the weekend! Here's what's going on in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Christkindlmarkt

This incredibly festive holiday tradition officially kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Freight House Farmers' Market in Davenport. The whole celebration lasts throughout this weekend, so there's plenty of time for you to drop by and take a look around the German market.

2022 marks the 5th annual Christkindlmarket in the Quad Cities. There will be craft fairs, gift markets and, of course, a music and beer tent for everyone to enjoy. Check out the full schedule on Christkindlmarkt's Facebook here.

Disney On Ice

If you have little kids or just a love for Disney, this is sure to entertain you this weekend! The "Into the Magic" showcase started performances on Dec. 1 at the Vibrant Arena and will run through the whole weekend as well.

Rock Island Arsenal tree lighting

Head on over to Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60 this Friday to check out the Rock Island Arsenal's annual tree lighting ceremony. This event will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

If you're in the giving spirit, bring a toy or two to help the Marines with its Toys for Tots donation collection this year. There will be a ton of activities for kids as well, including a coloring station and a balloon artist. Click/tap here for more info on the event.