Events

Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR

It's finally the weekend! Here's what's going on in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4.

Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events.

And in case you missed it, WQAD totally crushed it this year with our Toys for Tots donation day. WLLR graced us with a delicious breakfast Thursday morning before bringing this list to you. 

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: 

Christkindlmarkt

This incredibly festive holiday tradition officially kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Freight House Farmers' Market in Davenport. The whole celebration lasts throughout this weekend, so there's plenty of time for you to drop by and take a look around the German market.

2022 marks the 5th annual Christkindlmarket in the Quad Cities. There will be craft fairs, gift markets and, of course, a music and beer tent for everyone to enjoy. Check out the full schedule on Christkindlmarkt's Facebook here

Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Disney On Ice

If you have little kids or just a love for Disney, this is sure to entertain you this weekend! The "Into the Magic" showcase started performances on Dec. 1 at the Vibrant Arena and will run through the whole weekend as well. 

Click/tap here for more information on tickets. 

Rock Island Arsenal tree lighting

Head on over to Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60 this Friday to check out the Rock Island Arsenal's annual tree lighting ceremony. This event will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. 

If you're in the giving spirit, bring a toy or two to help the Marines with its Toys for Tots donation collection this year. There will be a ton of activities for kids as well, including a coloring station and a balloon artist. Click/tap here for more info on the event

Check out more local events by clicking/tapping here. 

