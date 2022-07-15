Ride a dinosaur next weekend at Jurassic Quest

The three-day-long Jurassic Quest event is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dinosaurs are coming back to life, right here in the Quad Cities! Jurassic Quest is bringing its three-day dinosaur exhibition July 22-24 to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Activities include the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit featuring a 50-foot-long Megalodon, a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus and an incredible lifesize T-Rex.

There will be walking and stationary dinosaur rides as well as an interactive baby dinosaur and raptor training experience.