Ride a dinosaur next weekend at Jurassic Quest

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dinosaurs are coming back to life, right here in the Quad Cities! Jurassic Quest is bringing its three-day dinosaur exhibition July 22-24 to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Activities include the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit featuring a 50-foot-long Megalodon, a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus and an incredible lifesize T-Rex.
There will be walking and stationary dinosaur rides as well as an interactive baby dinosaur and raptor training experience.
Standard admission for kids and adults is $22. Click/tap here to purchase your tickets for the event.