Quad Cities to host its first-ever LEGO convention

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Whether you grew up building castles and spaceships, or just want a look at some one-of-a-kind art, a new event coming to the Quad Cities has brick lovers of all ages covered.

The Quad Cities Brick Convention is bringing together LEGO enthusiasts from around the country for two days at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Professional artists and local builders have created art from thousands of bricks to create mosaics, sculptures and more. Attendees will also be able to buy LEGO minifigures, bricks and discontinued sets from vendors on-site.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, with two sessions each day. The first session goes from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the second goes from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 when purchased online and $18 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to Creations for Charity, which provides LEGO sets for underprivileged youth during the holidays.