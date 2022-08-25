It's fall, ya'll! Where to find haunted houses, pumpkin patches and more around the Quad Cities

As the temperature eventually cools and the leaves begin to fall, let's look ahead to the festivities and events in the Quad Cities this season.

Although the temperatures might not feel like it just yet, fall is descending upon the Quad Cities and the spooky season is just around the corner.

Community groups and cities are preparing for their spooky seasonal activities with the opening of haunted houses, pumpkin fields and other iconic fall amenities.

News 8 is putting together a list of all the Halloween activities and fall events below. Take a peek, if you dare!

Haunted houses and spooky places

Pumpkin patches and fall foliage spots

Buffalo Pumpkin Patch Open every day from Sept. 17 to Halloween from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1500 Front Street in Buffalo. Activities include a petting zoo, hayrack and pony rides, a train, laser tag, crafts and more.

Corn Crib Nursery Cribfest Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6924 Route 150 in Coal Valley, Illinois Admission starts at $13 for ages 4-61, $6 for ages 62+, and free for kids up to three years old Activities include zip lines, a barrel train, a human hamster wheel, playgrounds, grain bin basketball and much more.



Fall festivals and events

Bettendorf Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 29, kicking off from the intersection of 23rd and 18th Street at 6:30 p.m and ending at Life Fitness / Splash Landing. Entry forms are available at www.bettendorf.org/register - keyword Parade.

Davenport Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Davenport beginning at 2 p.m. Parade registration is available on the City of Davenport website.

Sherrard Community Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31 at the Sherrard Fire Department from 5 to 7 p.m. Also features food, outdoor activities, games and a best-decorated trunk contest. Entrants must RSVP by Monday, Oct. 24 and set up their trunk by 4 p.m. on the day of the event. You can RSVP by emailing Angie Nelson at anjan05@gmail.com or by calling 309-472-6264.

