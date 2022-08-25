It's fall, ya'll! Where to find haunted houses, pumpkin patches and more around the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 24.
Although the temperatures might not feel like it just yet, fall is descending upon the Quad Cities and the spooky season is just around the corner.
Community groups and cities are preparing for their spooky seasonal activities with the opening of haunted houses, pumpkin fields and other iconic fall amenities.
News 8 is putting together a list of all the Halloween activities and fall events below. Take a peek, if you dare!
Don't see an event or haunted house on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.
RELATED: Watch: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer gives 1st glimpse at wicked return of Sanderson sisters on Disney+
Haunted houses and spooky places
- Factory of Fear - Moline
- Opens on Friday, Sept. 23. at 5027 4th Ave. in Moline through Halloween.
- 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Halloween night.
- General admission starts at $25. The new Fear Underground old-school haunted maze costs $5 to enter.
- Terror at Skellington Manor - Rock Island
- Opens on Friday, Sept. 30 at 420 18th St, Rock Island through Sunday, Oct. 30.
- 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
- General admission starts at $20, with $25 VIP Timed tickets also available.
- Shock House - Rock Island
- Opens on Friday, Sept. 30 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island through Saturday, Oct. 29.
- 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. on select Thursdays
- Tickets start at $20 for general admission. A V.I.P fast pass is available for $30. Thursday tickets are discounted at $15.
- Torment at Twelve Hundred - Orion
- Opens on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5030 N. 1200th Ave. in Orion through Halloween night.
- 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Halloween.
- Thrashers House of Terror - Mount Pleasant
- Opens on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 405 E Threshers Rd. In Mt. Pleasant, Iowa through Saturday, Oct. 29.
- 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
- General admission begins at $10, but fast passes are available for $20.
Pumpkin patches and fall foliage spots
- Buffalo Pumpkin Patch
- Open every day from Sept. 17 to Halloween from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1500 Front Street in Buffalo.
- Activities include a petting zoo, hayrack and pony rides, a train, laser tag, crafts and more.
- Corn Crib Nursery Cribfest
- Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6924 Route 150 in Coal Valley, Illinois
- Admission starts at $13 for ages 4-61, $6 for ages 62+, and free for kids up to three years old
- Activities include zip lines, a barrel train, a human hamster wheel, playgrounds, grain bin basketball and much more.
Fall festivals and events
- Bettendorf Halloween Parade
- Saturday, Oct. 29, kicking off from the intersection of 23rd and 18th Street at 6:30 p.m and ending at Life Fitness / Splash Landing.
- Entry forms are available at www.bettendorf.org/register - keyword Parade.
- Davenport Halloween Parade
- Sunday, Oct. 30 in downtown Davenport beginning at 2 p.m.
- Parade registration is available on the City of Davenport website.
- Sherrard Community Trunk or Treat
- Monday, Oct. 31 at the Sherrard Fire Department from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Also features food, outdoor activities, games and a best-decorated trunk contest.
- Entrants must RSVP by Monday, Oct. 24 and set up their trunk by 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
- You can RSVP by emailing Angie Nelson at anjan05@gmail.com or by calling 309-472-6264.
WATCH: Is the fall season getting longer?