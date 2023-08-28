Quad Cities firefighters gathering for 2nd annual chili cook-off

Supporting the Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund, first responders are competing to discover who makes the best firehouse chili.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It's beginning to become a tradition for the Bettendorf Fire Department to discover which fire department in the region makes the best firehouse chili.

The Bettendorf Fire Department is welcoming the public to their 2nd annual Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. The event will be held at the Isle of Capri Casino's covered parking lot.

This event will also feature more than 10 Quad City public figures as 'celebrity judges,' including News 8's own David Bohlman and Dave Levora from 'Brewed', with all funds going towards the Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Also included as part of the event will be a special beer can from Adventurous Brewing and live music from students at the QC Rock Academy.

Participants pay $10 to enter the event and receive a sample of each fire department's recipe to then vote for their favorites.