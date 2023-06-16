Take your dad out on the town(s) with these QC Father's Day events

Beer, music and brunch - what more could a dad ask for?

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities are keeping families as busy as ever this weekend with Father's Day specials and events.

There's a little something for everyone. From beer tours to music fests, dads of every type will find something they like.

If you plan on watching the demolition of the I-74 bridge on Sunday, consider keeping your distance. Riverfront access will be restricted, and crews recommend against watching in person. A livestream will be available on WQAD's website.

Date & Time: Friday, June 16 @ 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, June 18 @ 4:00 p.m.

Location: See schedule for each event, Geneseo, Illinois

Cost: Free

This Father's Day mainstay offers live music, food trucks, a fun run and a Sunday parade. The Family Fest and pony rides can keep younger children entertained while parents can tour the farmer's market and FFA Pedal Tractor Pull.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 17 @ 11 a.m.

Location: German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 West Second St., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: $5 entry

Beer and brat enjoyers can head to Davenport for beer, live music from the Guttenberg Band and sausages from Jerry's Market. Guests can vote on their favorite brat of the day and decide which one is the "Best of the Wurst." Children under 12 can attend free of charge.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 17 @ 2 p.m.

Location: Village of East Davenport, 11th St., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: $30 online; $40 in person

The historic village is hosting its second annual beer and cider tasting event, featuring more than 28 breweries and live music by Identity Crisis. The entry donation will get you admission, a tasting glass and a wristband.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 17 @ 10 a.m. and Sunday, June 18 @ 10 a.m.

Location: Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th St., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: $18 for adults; $16 for kids

For dads that want quality time with their kids, this paleontology-centered weekend offers face painting, dinosaur crafts and dinosaur movies. Tickets will get you access to the movie of your choice and the event area, giving families flexibility on when to attend.

Brunch, Lunch and Dinner options

Restaurants all around the Quad Cities are offering special Father's Day menus and events.

Start your Sunday off with a hearty brunch menu at Thunder Bay Grille in Davenport offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $28 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under, you get access to a buffet and a free pint of domestic beer for dad.

Zeke's Island Cafe is hosting a Father's Day Comedy Brunch on Sunday at its downtown Davenport location. The all-you-can-eat buffet starts at 11 a.m. followed by PG-13 standup comedy starting at noon. Adult tickets are $29.95 and kids 10 and under get in for $17.50.

Also in Davenport, Jimmie O's Saloon has a Father's Day Grill Out Patio Party at 2 p.m. with a side dish potluck and beers for $2.50.