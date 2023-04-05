What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown for May 5-7

From wine tasting to pancake breakfasts, there's a lot of things to do this weekend! All you need to do is decide where to go.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for May 5-7.

Here's your rundown:

Lavender Crest Faithful Friends Wine Tasting

Ten years ago, Lavender Crest Faithful Friends was crafted for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. The animal shelter receives a portion of each bottle sold.

The "delicate, semi-sweet white blend of locally grown grapes from Backroad Vineyard in Orion" can be purchased at any Illinois Quad Cities Hy-Vee store from 4-7 p.m. this Friday.

Need an idea for that special someone for Mother's Day? Discover and taste a local unique wine that gives back!... Posted by Quad City Animal Welfare Center on Saturday, April 29, 2023

The official start of the Freight House Farmers' Market

This weekend's forecast is looking perfect for heading out to the Freight House Farmers' Market! It officially opens on Saturday. The outdoor market is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Due to flooding along the Mississippi River, the market's temporary location will be at the Scott County Administration Building, 600 W 4th St. in Davenport.

Only a few short days stand between us and the customers we have missed so much! C'mon Saturday! Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Dutch Days Festival in Fulton

This event will celebrate Dutch heritage from Friday to Saturday. This year's theme is "Canals, Dikes & Floods," which recognizes Dutch engineers as the water management experts of the world.

The two-day festival is packed with arts and crafts, a tractor show, a wooden shoe demonstration and MORE.

Below is a Facebook post from the Dutch Days page that has a full schedule of events for both days:

🌷The Dutch Days Schedule of events is here🌷 Posted by Dutch Days on Monday, April 17, 2023

Pancake breakfasts with Coyne Center, Low Moore and Hillsdale Fire Departments

Who doesn't love a pancake breakfast? Several QC-area fire departments are hosting their annual breakfasts on Sunday. Below are the details:

Coyne Center: This breakfast starts at 7 a.m., and the price is by donations. You can get breakfast at the fire station, located at 1624 Coyne Center Rd in Milan.

Hillsdale: This pancake breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. There isn't a price listed on the Facebook event or the Hillsdale Fire Department's Facebook page. This breakfast will be at the fire station, 412 Main St. in Hillsdale.

Low Moor: This breakfast will last from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Adult meals cost $10 and kids between 6-12 cost $5. Kids under 5 eat for free! The breakfast will be at the fire department, 420 3rd Street, in Low Moor.