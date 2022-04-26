Need a job? Scott Community College hosts public career fair Tuesday

Over 20 employers will be in attendance at the job fair Tuesday afternoon at Scott Community College's Urban Campus.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott Community College will host a career fair for not just its current and former students, but also for the general public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at its campus in Davenport.

Over 20 employers from industries including health care, transportation, information technology, and HVAC will be in attendance Tuesday in Room 133 on the college's Urban Campus, which is located at 101 West 3rd St.

Among the companies looking to fill open positions is Mercy One - Clinton, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Unity Point Health, Genesis Medical Center, Titan Machinery, U.S. Penitentiary Thomson, and more.

The college recommended job seekers come to the fair professionally dressed and prepared for interviews. They should bring their portfolios, lists of references, and updated copies of their resumes for employers.