Pride in the Quad Cities: Where to go for pride events this month

Looking for pride events in the Quad Cities? WQAD compiled a list of events open to those in the QC community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Local organizations have put together numerous events for the community to attend. More information about pride in the Quad Cities can be found on QC Pride's website.

QC Pride's annual Unity Pride Parade will be in downtown Moline this year. It will start at Vibrant Arena and head east on River Drive, make a right onto 17th St., a right on Fifth Ave. and then another right onto 12th St. ending near the arena.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 17 @ 2:30 p.m.

Location: Starts at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Dr., Moline, Illinois

Cost: Free

After the parade, attendees can head over to Bass Street Landing for The Project of the Quad Cities' annual Pride Party. Entertainment includes performances by QC Rock Academy and Been There Done That, along with multiple drag performances. A more detailed performance schedule can be found on The Project's website.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 17 @ 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Dr., Moline, Illinois

Cost: Free

To commemorate Pride Month, the Figge Art Museum is showing numerous movies about LBGTQ+ people this month. Attending the films is completely free and more information on the movies can be found on the museum's Events page.

June 11: Four Moons @ 4 p.m.

June 18: Tomboy @ 4 p.m.

June 25: Joyland @ 4 p.m.

Location: The Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second St., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: Free

The Eastern location for Davenport's Public Library will be hosting a storytelling night related to LGBTQ+ topics. The presenters are all local to the Quad Cities and will share stories surrounding pride. According to the library's website, the event is best suited for older teenagers and adults. Registration is required and can be completed here.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 14 @ 6 p.m.

Location: Davenport Public Library (Eastern Location), 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: Free (Registration Required)

The Village Project, an extension of The Project of the Quad Cities, will be hosting a dinner with discussions on how to support the LBGTQ+ community. Topics include learning the basics of LGBTQ+ vocabulary and legislative updates with Iowa representative Ken Croken. RSVP is required and can be done at the event's webpage.

Date & Time: Thursday, June 15 @ 6 p.m.

Location: The Current, 215 North Main St., Davenport, Iowa

Cost: $35 or $17 for kids 15 years old or younger

The Project's second annual Pride 5K will start at Bass Street Landing, along with a 1-Mile Fun Run. Registration is required.

Date & Time: Sunday, June 25 @ 8 a.m.

Location: Starts at Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Dr., Moline, Illinois

Cost: $40 for the 5K; $25 for the 1-Mile Fun Run

The Quad Cities River Bandits will be hosting a Pride Night during their game on June 29 against the Timber Rattlers. Free rainbow koozies will be provided at The Project of the Quad Cities' table at the game while supplies last. Tickets are required.

Date & Time: Thursday, June 29 @ 6:30 p.m.

Location: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport, Iowa