oscars

Here are other films 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho has directed

Bong Joon Ho may be a new name to you after Sunday's Oscars, but he has an impressive resume.

"Parasite" won Best Picture at the Oscars Sunday and its director, Bong Joon Ho won Best Director.

The film and its director became the talk of social media after the awards, including people suggesting other films Bong has directed.

If you haven't seen "Parasite," or even if you have and you loved it, here is a brief look at Bong's recent resume. (Descriptions courtesy of IMDB)

RELATED: 'Parasite' makes history as first foreign language film to win best picture Oscar

RELATED: 'Parasite' made history. Then the Oscars tried to cut their speech off.

"Okja" (2017)

A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend - a fascinating beast named Okja. Bong also wrote the story and screenplay.

"The Host" (2006)

A monster emerges from Seoul's Han River and begins attacking people. One victim's loving family does what it can to rescue her from its clutches. Bong also wrote the story and screenplay.

"Snowpiercer" (2013)

In a future where a failed climate-change experiment has killed all life except for the lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, a new class system emerges. Again, Bong wrote the story and screenplay.

"Mother" (2009)

A mother desperately searches for the killer who framed her son for a girl's horrific murder. Bong co-wrote the screenplay. You can watch the trailer here, but it has imagery you may find disturbing

