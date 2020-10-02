2020 Oscars broke or tied 5 Guinness world records

A pair of living legends extended their streaks and "Parasite" joins an exclusive club.

This years' Oscars broke or tied five Guinness world records. Four of them were broken even before the awards began. The fifth was tied by the big winner of the night, "Parasite."

"Parasite" won four awards Sunday, tying it with two other international films for the most awards at one Oscars. The film from South Korea won Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film (previously known as Best Foreign Language Film) and Best Original Screenplay.

The other international films to win four Oscars are "Fanny and Alexander" from Sweden in 1984 and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" from Taiwan in 2001.

"Parasite" did mark the first international film to win Best Picture.

Alan Robert Murray was nominated a record 10th time for sound editing for his work on "Joker." Although he didn't win this year (it went to Donald Sylvester for "Ford v. Ferrari"), he has two Oscars for "Letters from Iwo Jima" and "American Sniper."

Martin Scorsese holds the record for the most directing Oscar nominations, for someone who is still alive, at nine. He was nominated this year for "The Irishman." This year's award went to Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite." Scorsese has won one directing Oscar for "The Departed."

The overall record for Oscar nominations for a director belongs to William Wyler with 12.

Although he did not win Sunday, composer John Williams extended two records Sunday. He now has a record 52 Oscar nominations (for someone still living) with his original score for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." This year's award went to Hildur Gudnadóttir for "Joker."

Walt Disney has the most overall Oscar nominations with 59.