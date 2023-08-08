Need a last-minute summer trip? Here's a list of museums offering free admission in August

Illinois residents can take advantage of "Museum Days" in Chicago, which will get you free admission for those last minute summer trips.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHICAGO — Editor's Note: The video attached includes a segment of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum which includes free admission year-round.

As summer winds down, you may be wanting to hold on to the summer fun as much as you can. Museums in Chicago are offering free days that could be great options to have fun with the family and take a mini trip at the same time.

Adler Planetarium

The Planetarium offers a variety of discounted tickets throughout the year, according to Choose Chicago. Illinois residents can get free admission every Wednesday evening from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM. You do need to purchase the tickets online in advance. Admission to the Planetarium is also always free from Pre-K through 12th Grade teachers.

Field Museum

Illinois residents can enjoy free basic admission, plus discounted passes to explore a ticketed exhibition or enjoy a 3D movie on select days throughout the year.

For the rest of 2023, those days include:

August 29th

September 5th, 9th, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st.

October 3rd, 9th, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st.

November 7th, 10th 14th, and 28th.

December 5th and 12th.

You cannot access the free admission online, you have to get them in person. Illinois teachers Pre-K - 12th grade and active military personnel get free basic admission year-round, according to Choose Chicago.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago offers free admission for Illinois residents periodically throughout the year. In August 2023, Illinois residents can get free admission on Thursdays through August 31st.

Tickets must be reserved in advance. The Art Institute of Chicago is always free for Link and WIC cardholders, active-duty military, and Illinois educators.

According to Choose Chicago, the public can enjoy the following public museum areas free of charge:

The Ryan Learning Center in the Modern Wing

The North and South Gardens (accessible from Michigan Avenue)

The Nichols Bridgeway connecting the museum to Millennium Park

The Bluhm Family Terrace on the 3rd floor of the west pavilion of the Modern Wing

Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois residents get free admission to the Museum of Science and Industry periodically throughout the year. For the rest of 2023, those dates include:

August 28th - 29th.

September 5th, 6th, 10, 11th,12th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, and 26th.

October 4th, 5th, and 9th.

November 1st, and 8th.

According to Choose Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry is always free for US Military active-duty personnel, veterans, Illinois POWs, and Illinois teachers Pre-K through 12th grade.

Other museums that host free admission days include the Shedd Aquarium, Chicago History Museum, DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, Museum of Contemporary Art, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier, Swedish American Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art, National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, Museum of Contemporary Photography, Smart Museum of Art, Hyde Park Art Center, Jane Addams Hull-House Museum.

Each museum has different rules for admission. See a complete list of admission requirements for all free admission days at Chicago museums by clicking here.