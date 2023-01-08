Muscatine police hanging out with community at 'Night Out' event

It's the department's first year hosting the celebrations, which included fun activities, bounce houses, free food and even a dunk tank with the police chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa — National Night Out is a team-building exercise between the community and its law enforcement figures. According to the National Night Out website, "millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states" and it usually takes part on the first Tuesday of August for most of the states involved.

The City of Muscatine hosted its own event for the first time, joining 56 other cities throughout Iowa.

Families gathered at the recently updated Taylor Park across from Franklin Elementary School. Kids got to enjoy fun activities, free food and drinks — and even a dunk tank with Police Chief Anthony Kies.

9-year-old Hunter Hesseling was having fun with friends before sitting down for a hot dog and cookie, and chatting with News 8's Jonathan Fong. Humorously, when asked how many times he dunked the chief, he said three times.

"I kept on going over and over and over and over," he said.

Hunter's father John Hesseling also serves with the Muscatine Police Department and was showing kids around one of the department's vehicles.

"A lot of times we don't have positive interactions with people — so it's wonderful to come out and see people having fun, and enjoy being around us," John said.

He added that the event is a chance to inspire future generations.

"We're here to recruit too, so we'll start recruiting them very young," he said with a chuckle.

The event is part of the police department's bigger goal to connect with others.

"Develop those relationships with the community that we serve so they feel comfortable talking to us, and we feel comfortable when we show up on the days that they need us," Officer Ryan Buss said.

It's a positive change that John is already seeing.

"As we drive down the street, there's more people [that] wave at us. That's one thing I noticed in the past several months. It's nice to see people wave at the police and not just drive and be afraid and look away kind of thing."