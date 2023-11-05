Here's a look at Mother's Day events in the Quad Cities this weekend

This weekend is for the mommas! Here's a look at events going on in the Quad Cities area this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — Have you thought about how you're going to celebrate your mom this weekend for Mother's Day?

If you haven't, don't worry. News 8 has you covered with a few events scheduled around the Quad Cities area this weekend. From do-it-yourself crafts to sweets, our area has a wide variety of ways to appreciate moms.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by emailing our newsroom with a short description of the event. The more info, the better!

Beaux Arts Fair is returning to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The spring fair, a Mother's Day tradition in the Quad Cities, will feature jewelry, handcrafted baskets, woodworking, pottery, clothing, photography and more from local and not-so-local artists. There will also be live music, and the fairgrounds will be selling food and beverages.

Iron + Grain Boutiques will host its "Day for Mom" at its shot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Make and take flower arrangements from Two Chicks and a Flower Cart and browse from 20+ local businesses!

The shop is located at 579 12th Ave.

The Market is home to 30+ small businesses and has a little something for every mom in your life! Check out the shops starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The weekend comes to a close on Sunday at 4 p.m.

This event boasts crafts, baked goods, tumblers, jewelry and more for moms this weekend. It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wraps up at 1 p.m.

Brick & Motor Boutique is hosting its own Mother's Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop is located at 1629 2nd Ave. in Rock Island.

The first 15 customers get a free treat yo' self bag with any purchase in-store! Moms can also expect multiple giveaways while at the shop.

This Moline baking shop will have a two-layer sugar cookie cake for you to decorate for your mom this weekend. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon to decorate your cookie!

The shop notes that multiple people can decorate a single cake.

The Play Yard in Knoxville will host a special Mother's Day event for all the moms in your life from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be crafts, play, and, of course, muffins!

Spots are limited to pre-registered guests only. Members pay $7 for a motherly figure and one child, with $2 more for each additional child. Non-members are $15 a pair and $5 for each additional child.

Kids under 1 are free!

This one is for adults! Spend time with fellow moms or take the day to get away from the kids at Hidden Hills Vineyard and Winery from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be live music, a build-your-own bouquet bar and even chair massages. There will also be Mother's Day wine and slushies.

