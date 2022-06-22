Ready, set, glow! After-dark race returns July 9 to the streets of Eldridge

The 37th Annual Midnight Chase begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9 and features music, disco lights and house parties along its route.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Moonlight Chase will return to the streets of Eldridge for its 37th year on Saturday, July 9, according to the North Scott Chamber of Commerce.

The after-dark road race kicks off at 9 p.m. The entire four-mile course will be lined with lights, and the race route will feature music, disco lights, house parties and more.

The Moonlight Chase will also host a quarter-mile race for kids under six starting at 7 p.m. and a one-mile run for kids ages 7 to 14 at 8 p.m. Runners for the full four-hour race and one-mile kid's race will be given disposable chips that time their progress along the route.

The Play Station QC will also be hosting a "Glow Up" costume contest in which participants will dress up in costumes, LED lights, glow sticks and neon colors in celebration of the after-dark event. Stop by the Play Station QC booth during the event to register for the contest. The top two youth costumes will win $50 gift certificates, the top adult will win $100 cash and the top group or duo will also win $100 cash to split.

Fleet Feet will be accepting gently used or outgrown tennis shoes to be donated to Sneakers for Funds, with proceeds going toward the North School High School track and cross country teams.

Eldridge residents can also join in on the fun. The two best-decorated yards along the race route will be awarded $200 cash prizes, according to the chamber.