x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Moline Fire Dept. raising money for ALS, Muscular Dystrophy research

The 'Fill The Boot' fundraiser will take place in the intersection of 41st and Avenue of the Cities in Moline from 8:00am - 4:00pm Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. — On Saturday the Moline Fire Department will host its 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser. The fundraiser supports research, care and advocacy for families living with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS, and related Neuromuscular Diseases. 

Members of the Moline Fire Department will stand in the intersection of 41st and The Avenue of the Cities in Moline from 8:00am until 4:00pm with their firefighter boots. They will walk up to cars allowing you to grab any spare change, or cash you may have to give.

The department has a goal to raise $18,000.

You can also donate online by clicking here.