Everything you need to know about the Mississippi Valley Fair: Admission, entertainment and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley Fair runs from Aug. 1-6 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

In addition to all the fair fun, News 8 will have a booth on the side of the grandstand, near the Starlite Exposition Building. Feel free to stop by and say hi to the team!

Admission

The MVF offers two types of admission — Fun Cards and daily grounds admission.

Daily admission will grant you access to most of the fairgrounds, excluding the Grandstand concerts. Only Fun Card holders are allowed admission after 9 p.m.

Adults and children are charged $5 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., adults are $12, and children are $5. Children under 3 years old are free every day.

Fun Cards give you access to one entrance every day of the fair, and one entrance to the Grandstand every day. Concert seats are first come, first serve. The fairgrounds open to Fun Card holders at 6:30 a.m. Tickets will be punched at each fair and Grandstand entrance.

Fun Cards are $110 at the gate but were $85 if they were purchased before June 15.

Standard parking at the fair is $10.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited ride access are available from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The bands cost $30.

Daily Schedule

The fair is jam-packed with events all day, every day. A full daily schedule can be found here on the fair's website.

Map

For better readability, here's the map key:

Main Entrance Big Pepsi Sign Main Office Concession Office Entry Office Variety Tent VIP Parking Oldies Stage (Not listed) Heritage House & Tractor Display Picnic Hut 1 Beer Garden (Not listed) Carnival Office Information Booth & Lost and Found Old No. 9 School House Starlite Exposition Building Concession Stand Grand Stand The Shed Bar Main Stage Expo/Commercial Vendors Command Center & Lost Children KEPPY 4-H Building Pavilion Midway Exhibits Belgian Barn 4 Belgian Barn 3 Belgian Barn 2 Belgian Barn 1 Double Barn Iowa Educational Building Claussen Show Barn Fair Center Maintenance Shed SMA Building/Restrooms Farmer's Tent #1 Outdoor Horse Arena Sandyland Fair Memorabilia Farmer's Tent #2 Wine and Craft Beer Tent

A map can also be found here.

Music

MVF has a wide variety of live music throughout the fairgrounds, included with Fun Cards and daily admission.

The Grandstand requires a Fun Card to be punched. Music starts at 8 p.m. every day. Here's the current lineup:

Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Austin Snell and Tyler Farr Gates open to the fairgrounds at 4 p.m. with general admission beginning at 6:30 p.m. Show your 2023 Fun Card to gain access. The Dirt Road Rockers will play from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Wine and Craft Beer Tent.

and Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Jordan Davis

Thursday, Aug. 3: LUDACRIS and Lil Jon

and Friday, Aug. 4: Three Days Grace

Saturday, Aug. 5: Limp Bizkit

Sunday, Aug. 6: HARDY

Music available to everyone can be found at the Pavilion (#25 on the map), the Variety Tent (#6), the Oldies Tent (#8), the Farmer's Tent #1 (#38) and the Craft Beer Tent (#43). Bands start playing at noon at the earliest and play until midnight at the latest.

Food

Tons of food vendors will be at the fair with all kinds of classics like corn dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade.

One food stop called Fried What will have all things fried including Oreos, mushrooms, pickles, green tomatoes and more.

A full list of food vendors can be found here.