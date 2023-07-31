Everything you need to know about the Mississippi Valley Fair: Admission, entertainment and more

x
The Mississippi Valley Fair runs from August 1 through August 6.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley Fair runs from Aug. 1-6 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. 

In addition to all the fair fun, News 8 will have a booth on the side of the grandstand, near the Starlite Exposition Building. Feel free to stop by and say hi to the team!

Admission

The MVF offers two types of admission — Fun Cards and daily grounds admission. 

Daily admission will grant you access to most of the fairgrounds, excluding the Grandstand concerts. Only Fun Card holders are allowed admission after 9 p.m.

Adults and children are charged $5 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., adults are $12, and children are $5. Children under 3 years old are free every day.

Fun Cards give you access to one entrance every day of the fair, and one entrance to the Grandstand every day. Concert seats are first come, first serve. The fairgrounds open to Fun Card holders at 6:30 a.m. Tickets will be punched at each fair and Grandstand entrance.

Fun Cards are $110 at the gate but were $85 if they were purchased before June 15. 

Standard parking at the fair is $10.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited ride access are available from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The bands cost $30. 

Daily Schedule

The fair is jam-packed with events all day, every day. A full daily schedule can be found here on the fair's website. 

Map

Credit: Mississippi Valley Fair
Map of the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

For better readability, here's the map key:

  1. Main Entrance
  2. Big Pepsi Sign
  3. Main Office
  4. Concession Office
  5. Entry Office
  6. Variety Tent
  7. VIP Parking
  8. Oldies Stage
  9. (Not listed)
  10. Heritage House & Tractor Display
  11. Picnic Hut 1
  12. Beer Garden
  13. (Not listed)
  14. Carnival Office
  15. Information Booth & Lost and Found
  16. Old No. 9 School House
  17. Starlite Exposition Building
  18. Concession Stand
  19. Grand Stand
  20. The Shed Bar
  21. Main Stage
  22. Expo/Commercial Vendors
  23. Command Center & Lost Children
  24. KEPPY 4-H Building
  25. Pavilion
  26. Midway
  27. Exhibits
  28. Belgian Barn 4
  29. Belgian Barn 3
  30. Belgian Barn 2
  31. Belgian Barn 1
  32. Double Barn
  33. Iowa Educational Building
  34. Claussen Show Barn
  35. Fair Center
  36. Maintenance Shed
  37. SMA Building/Restrooms
  38. Farmer's Tent #1
  39. Outdoor Horse Arena
  40. Sandyland
  41. Fair Memorabilia 
  42. Farmer's Tent #2
  43. Wine and Craft Beer Tent

A map can also be found here

Music

MVF has a wide variety of live music throughout the fairgrounds, included with Fun Cards and daily admission. 

The Grandstand requires a Fun Card to be punched. Music starts at 8 p.m. every day. Here's the current lineup:

  • Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Austin Snell and Tyler Farr
    • Gates open to the fairgrounds at 4 p.m. with general admission beginning at 6:30 p.m. Show your 2023 Fun Card to gain access.
    • The Dirt Road Rockers will play from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Wine and Craft Beer Tent.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2: Jordan Davis
  • Thursday, Aug. 3: LUDACRIS and Lil Jon
  • Friday, Aug. 4: Three Days Grace
  • Saturday, Aug. 5: Limp Bizkit
  • Sunday, Aug. 6: HARDY

Music available to everyone can be found at the Pavilion (#25 on the map), the Variety Tent (#6), the Oldies Tent (#8), the Farmer's Tent #1 (#38) and the Craft Beer Tent (#43). Bands start playing at noon at the earliest and play until midnight at the latest.

Food

Tons of food vendors will be at the fair with all kinds of classics like corn dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade. 

One food stop called Fried What will have all things fried including Oreos, mushrooms, pickles, green tomatoes and more. 

A full list of food vendors can be found here

   

