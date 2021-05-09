Labor Day Events happening this weekend

With events on both sides of the river, you're sure to find something for everyone!

MOLINE, Ill. — This Labor Day weekend there are events on both sides of the river with fun activities for all to enjoy. We've compiled a list of the events we know of. Have an event you want featured? Email news@WQAD.com

Iowa Events:

Run With Carl Race (Bettendorf) -

The annual Run with Carl Race will be held on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, 2021. The first race begins at 7:30 am. Middle Road will be closed between 18th Street and 23rd Street from approximately 6:30 am until 11:00 am. 23rd Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Middle Road from approximately 8:15 am to 11:00 am.

Pioneer Village Labor Day Weekend Festival (Long Grove) -

Pioneer Village in Long Grove, Iowa will host a Labor Day Weekend Festival. It will include activities like Blacksmithing, Weaving, Rope making, Native American Dance and Song events, 22 historical buildings, food and music. It's located at 18817 290th Street in Long Grove, Iowa. The festival is happening from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday, September 5th, 2021 - Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Illinois Events:

Galesburg Labor Day Parade -

The 129th Annual Galesburg Labor Day Parade will take place on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at 10:00 am. The parade will take over downtown Galesburg.

Rock Island Labor Day Parade -