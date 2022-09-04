Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend

Off of work this Labor Day weekend? Here's what going on in the Quad Cities area.

MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend.

The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.

And remember — most local, state and federal facilities as well as many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Sept. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village in Long Grove, Iowa.

Includes blacksmithing, live music, wild west shows, games and crafts, and food

Admission costs $2 for adults, $1 for kids, and free for children under 5 years old.

Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m. kicking off at 33rd Street

Themed as "Marvelous Rock Island!", dedicated to featuring local groups, with prizes awarded to the winners of five categories: Mayor's Choice, Council's Choice, Parade Board Choice (best theme-related entry), Citizen’s Choice and a miscellaneous category.

Monday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. kicking off from the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot in East Moline

Featuring unions, high school marching bands, government officials, social organizations and entertainment businesses from around the Quad Cities area.

Sept. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Rock Island

The largest karting street race in North America, featuring competitors from across the globe.

Admission is free.

Sept. 2-4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in and around Orion Central Park

Festivities include a pie contest and auction, arts and crafts, street dancing, a carnival, a girls' pageant, a car show, a parade and more.

Proceeds go to assisting community projects and people with medical needs.

The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

A complete schedule can be found on the festival's website.

Sept. 1 from 5-10 p.m., Sept. 2 from 5-11 p.m., Sept. 3-4 from noon to 11 p.m., and Sept. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Camden Park

Featuring a carnival, food vendors, live music, beer garden, craft fair, farmer's market, disc golf tournament, Sunday night fireworks and more.

Hosted by the Rock Island-Milan Little League and supported by dozens of local sponsors. Proceeds will go to local youth programs.

Registration for the disc golf tournament is available online here.

Pricing varies between attractions. Live music is free to enjoy.

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., kicking off from Roth Pump in Milan.