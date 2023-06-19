Clinton's Juneteenth celebration and the new mural in town

It was a fun-filled Juneteenth with music, food and games in Clinton. Just down the street from the celebration, a new mural recognizes the city's diversity.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton community came together to celebrate Juneteenth at a riverfront celebration.

Music, food and fun started at 11 a.m. at the Riverview Park bandshell. Earlier in the day, kids enjoyed activities like bounce houses, crafts, balloon artistry and a water mister.

Later in the day at 4 p.m., Mayor Scott Maddasion gave a city proclamation recognizing Juneteenth and welcoming the community to celebrate diversity and Black history.

The Davenport band Funktastic 5 played a collection of jazz, blues, and rock n' roll from 5 to 8 p.m. while people enjoyed food and drink.

The event was mainly organized by the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee with the support of city departments, colleges and businesses as sponsors.

"It's very important to showcase our diversity here, and it's important to remember our history," Kathryn Wynn-Calvin said, who is on the committee.

The city isn't just thinking about Juneteenth when it comes to honoring Black history. Just down the street - near the skate park and along the riverfront - is a new mural painted by local artist Hayle Calvin, Kathryn's daughter.

The mural is a colorful display of hearts, stars, musical notes and other symbols, with hands showing peace symbols, a thumbs-up and creating a heart. The word 'community' is painted in white at the top.

"I just wanted to have something that really encompassed all the people in our community," Hayle said. "I also wanted something that was diverse because it is next to a park, and I've seen a lot of different kids from different backgrounds play here."

Kathryn couldn't be more proud of her daughter. Hayle is the first African American woman in Clinton to have her mural talents displayed, Kathryn said.

The mural was commissioned by the Clinton Downtown Alliance, a non-profit group representing the downtown community and businesses.