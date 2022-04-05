John Mulaney bringing 'From Scratch' comedy tour to QC

"Saturday Night Live" writer and voice actor for the Netflix show "Big Mouth," John Mulaney will perform on July 24 in Davenport. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and comedian John Mulaney is bringing his "From Scratch" stand-up tour to the Adler Theatre in Davenport this summer.

Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live" writer and voice actor for the hit Netflix show "Big Mouth," will take the Adler stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Tickets for the comedy show range from $62 to $102 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.

Tickets for the general public officially go on sale this Friday, April 8. They'll also be available to purchase in-person at the Adler Theatre Box Office starting Friday.

According to Adler, phone usage will not be permitted during the performance. Upon arrival, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches provided by the venue. Phones can only be used in designated phone-use areas within the theater or when the show is over.