John Deere Classic volunteers make final preparations

Volunteers rope off the 18 hole course with 14 thousand yards of rope.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is set to start Wednesday and volunteers made final preparations over the 4th of July weekend.

Nearly 1,800 people volunteered for this years tournament -- 50 of which, worked together to rope off the 18 hole course. The group started by placing stakes at each hole, and then began the process over in order to feed the rope through each stake.

The rope spans over 7,000 yards, but volunteers went around twice: meaning 14,000 yards of rope was used across the course.

Volunteers have been hard at work to prepare for the tournament over the last few weeks.

"It's a great time every year the volunteers have a lot of fun doing this besides the work so we're super excited, it's a great thing for the community and we can't wait for it to get started," said volunteer, Omar Bradley.