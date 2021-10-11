Iowa helps connect veterans to employment opportunities

The Success Job Fair aims to help connect veterans and transitioning soldiers to employers. The first event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment Security and IowaWORKS are partnering up for the Success Job Fair. The employment search event aims to help veterans, transitioning soldiers and other community members find work.

The two-part event kicks off 12:30-3:30 p.m. Veterans Day Eve, Nov. 10 at the Holiday Inn Rock Island, 226 17th Street.

"We hold these Quad Cities Success Fairs so that we can give veterans an opportunity to get resources that they need, but also employment opportunities," Jacqueline Friemel with IowaWORKS said.

Forty employers from industries such as finance, health care, home services and government will be in attendance to recruit employees.

"Some of (the employers) include Schneider National Carriers, FedEx Ground, Tyson Foods and just lots of employers are going to be there with lots of opportunities. We're hoping to see a lot of the community," Friemel said.

Some employers, including U.S. Penitentiary - Thomson, will give veterans interviews on the spot.