Jim Gaffigan stopping in Des Moines for 'The Fun Tour'

The comedian will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 7, 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone's favorite dad is coming to Des Moines this fall.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will stop at the Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 7 as part of "The Fun Tour."

The Iowa Events Center made the announcement on Wednesday. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

The tour kicks off on August 14 in Wilmington, NC with more than 50 shows on the schedule. Gaffigan's tour includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic.