The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.

The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees are asked to make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which can be done onsite.

Tickets for balloon rides can be purchased at the event so long as conditions are favorable for launch. There is no age requirement to ride, but participants must be at least 3-feet tall and be able to climb into the basket on their own.

Launch forecasts and weather updates for the festival can be found on its Facebook page.

Find the full schedule of festival events below:

Friday, Aug. 12:

4 p.m. - Gates open to the public.

4-9 p.m. - Food will be available to purchase from vendors, and bounce houses will be open for kids.

6 p.m. - Balloons launch. After launch, rides will begin.

Dusk (between 7:45-8:45 p.m.) - Balloon glow.

Saturday, Aug. 13: