x
Lunch for a cause: Have a Heart fundraiser to benefit QC nonprofits

This year's Have a Heart Luncheon Fundraiser will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Bally's Quad Cities Casino.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Valentines table with silverware

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Looking for something productive to do this weekend in the Quad Cities? Brunch for a good cause at the 9th Annual Have a Heart Luncheon Fundraiser.

The fundraising event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bally's Quad Cities Casino and will include several raffles and wine and beer pulls for attendees, according to the event page.

Featured speaker Haley DeGreve, founder of the Gray Matters Collective, will also make remarks at the event. The collective, according to its website, began as a campaign at Augustana College in 2018 and has transformed into a movement to overcome the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The luncheon's proceeds will go toward two Quad Cities nonprofit organizations: Humility Homes and Services' shelter and housing programs as well as Christian Care's shelter and Martha's House Shelter.

Those unable to attend the luncheon can still donate to Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services on their respective websites.

