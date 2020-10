This Halloween haunt has been changed, but is still running!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced events to either go virtual or change course to accommodate for social distancing. An annual Halloween attraction has transformed from the "Quad Cities Halloween Walk" to the "Quad Cities Halloween Drive-thru."

The event will be from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.