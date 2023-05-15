Full schedule: Bass Street Landing summer concerts

Check out some Quad Cities-area bands along Moline's riverfront this summer. Concerts are every Thursday night at 7 p.m.

MOLINE, Ill. — Did somebody say, "free concert?"

Absolutely! Starting this Thursday, Bass Street Landing summer concerts are back with free music, fun times and drinks ready for purchasing.

The annual series will be here all summer long along Moline's riverfront. Each Thursday night will feature a Quad Cities-area band from 7-9 p.m.

The only thing you'll need to bring is a seat for yourself. And, just a heads up, outside alcohol will not be allowed.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, which is located just down the street from the landing at 1209 4th Ave.

📣BASS STREET LANDING 2023 SUMMER CONCERT LINEUP!!🎉 We are excited to announce the 2023 lineup for the Summer Concert... Posted by Moline Centre on Monday, April 10, 2023

Here's a look at that schedule:

May 18: Smooth Groove.

May 25: Fair Warning.

June 1: Jason Carl Band.

June 8: Stephen Hull Experience.

June 15: Tony Hoeppner & Friends.

June 22: North of 40.

June 29: Class of '82.

July 6: Levee Town.

July 13: Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls.

July 20: Far out 283.

July 27: Funktastic 5.

Aug. 3: The Knockoffs.

Aug. 10: Crooked Cactus Band.