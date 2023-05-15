Full schedule: Bass Street Landing summer concerts

MOLINE, Ill. — Did somebody say, "free concert?"
Absolutely! Starting this Thursday, Bass Street Landing summer concerts are back with free music, fun times and drinks ready for purchasing.
The annual series will be here all summer long along Moline's riverfront. Each Thursday night will feature a Quad Cities-area band from 7-9 p.m.
The only thing you'll need to bring is a seat for yourself. And, just a heads up, outside alcohol will not be allowed.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, which is located just down the street from the landing at 1209 4th Ave.
Here's a look at that schedule:
- May 18: Smooth Groove.
- May 25: Fair Warning.
- June 1: Jason Carl Band.
- June 8: Stephen Hull Experience.
- June 15: Tony Hoeppner & Friends.
- June 22: North of 40.
- June 29: Class of '82.
- July 6: Levee Town.
- July 13: Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls.
- July 20: Far out 283.
- July 27: Funktastic 5.
- Aug. 3: The Knockoffs.
- Aug. 10: Crooked Cactus Band.
