Help your student look their best for back-to school with a free haircut Monday in Davenport

You are asked to call and reserve a spot.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Back-to-school season is underway and that means people are getting busy making sure they are prepared for the new school year. In addition to getting school supplies and school clothes, don't forget that fresh haircut for picture day. There's a free option happening Monday, August 14th, in Davenport.

It's happening at the MLK Interpretative Center. That is located at 501 Brady Street in Davenport. The event is happening from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm. Haircuts will be done by 4Sher Cut & Style and A-1 Barbers and Cosmetology. 

According to a Facebook post by Project Renewal, you are asked to make a reservation by calling: 563-940-7468.

